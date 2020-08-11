Reveille Software, a provider of active insight solutions for Enterprise Content Management (ECM) and Enterprise Information Management (EIM) content, announced the launch of a new Global Channel Partner Program, providing an opportunity for technology resellers and solutions providers in North America and Europe to offer one of the industry’s most recognized best-of-breed ECM management and monitoring solutions to their customers. Reveille is trusted by more than 200 Fortune 500 companies, including six of the top 10 financial institutions and seven of the top 20 pharmaceutical companies, to actively manage, monitor and protect their most valuable digital assets.

With millions of employees working remotely and logging in to their corporate networks from home due to the COVID-19 pandemic, businesses are under increasing pressure to bring greater control and visibility across their ECM and EIM systems. Reveille’s ECM management and monitoring platform currently provides more than 500,000 enterprise users with real-time visibility across the leading enterprise content services platforms (CSP) providers, including out-of-the-box integrations with the market’s top ECM/CSP platforms such as Microsoft, OpenText, IBM, Box, and Kofax . The Reveille platform also helps enterprise customers proactively monitor and benchmark their platform service and performance levels to anticipate potential issues before they become major problems while also protecting their most critical content assets from insider threats and exfiltration.

“We built this new channel program to make it as simple and streamlined as possible for partners to sell our solution with confidence and accelerate their path to profitability,” said Rick Butgereit, CMO for Reveille. “We have significantly boosted our investment in our partner ecosystem to drive broad global adoption of the Reveille solution and leverage the unique systems integration capabilities of our partners to drive customer satisfaction. We are confident that this new program will make it even easier for partners across the spectrum to add value to their portfolio offerings.”

To learn more about joining the Reveille Global Channel Partner Program and see a demo of the Reveille solution, visit https://reveillesoftware.com/partners/