Reveille Software, a provider of active insight solutions for Enterprise Content Management (ECM) and Enterprise Information Management (EIM) content, announced the launch of the Reveille MSP Partner Program, a new program designed specifically for partners who sell and manage IT services for their customers. The new MSP Partner Program is part of the Reveille Global Channel Partner Program which went live in July 2020 and marked the company’s shift to selling its best-of-breed ECM management and monitoring solutions exclusively via the channel. Trusted by more than 200 Fortune 500 companies — including six of the top 10 financial institutions and seven of the top 20 pharmaceutical companies — enterprise organizations rely on the Reveille Platform to actively manage, monitor and protect their most valuable digital assets.

“Managed service providers are always on the lookout for new and innovative turnkey solutions that can help differentiate their portfolio offerings and the ECM market represents a significant growth opportunity that many forward-looking MSP providers are keen to capitalize on,” said Rick Butgereit, CMO for Reveille. “We are very excited to bring this new MSP program to market and believe that partners will find this program to be both comprehensive in scope while offering a clear path to profitability.”

The MSP market represents one of the fastest-growing segments in the IT services industry, with the overall market projected to grow to USD $309.4 billion by the year 2025. While many aspects of IT spending have lagged due to the global pandemic, a recent survey conducted by IDG Research showed that 59% of IT leaders are prioritizing their investments in Cloud and Digital Transformation initiatives, providing MSPs a novel opportunity to provide immediate and differentiated value to their customers.

Reveille’s ECM management and monitoring platform currently provides more than 500,000 enterprise users with real-time visibility across the leading enterprise content services platforms (CSP) providers, including out-of-the-box integrations with the market’s top ECM/CSP platforms such such as Microsoft, OpenText, IBM, Box, and Kofax. The Reveille platform also helps enterprise customers proactively monitor and benchmark their platform service and performance levels to anticipate potential issues before they become major problems while also protecting their most critical content assets from insider threats and exfiltration.

Reveille’s go-to-market launch channel partners currently include Resellers, Distributors, and Technology Partners in North America and Europe and anticipates extending the Partner program to other geographic regions in the near future. To learn more about joining the Reveille MSP Program and see a demo of the Reveille solution, visit https://reveillesoftware.com/partners/