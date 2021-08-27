Reinvent Telecom, a division of Saddleback Communications, empowers its reseller partners to transform their businesses into next-generation cloud-based communications service providers. Reinvent enables its reseller partners to deliver reliable, high-quality Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS), Conferencing & Collaboration, Contact Center and SIP trunking services. Reinvent’s solutions are all built on the proven platform from Metaswitch, a global leader in communications network software technology, and backed by Saddleback Communications, a stable, profitable Incumbent Local Exchange Carrier and a wholly owned enterprise of the Salt River Pima-Maricopa Indian Community (SRPMIC). Reinvent’s powerful turnkey solution is managed from quote to cash through its proprietary Reinvent Partner Portal (RPP), enabling its reseller partners to generate revenue quickly and build a successful cloud voice business while keeping full ownership and control of their customers. For more information, visit www.reinventtelecom.com or call at 855.455.7346.