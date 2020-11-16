Can’t wait to get pass 2020? I hear ya!

Not sure what to expect in 2021? You’re not alone!

On December 16, 2020, come experience the ultimate panel discussion on the future of the channel and the technology industry.

Get solid insights into what to expect and how to prepare for 2021!

I will be hosting two outstanding research leaders in the tech industry from North America, Jay McBain – Forrester and Europe, Carl West – GFK.

You will take home the very best advice on what to expect in 2021 and how best to prepare for success. Refresh your thinking and plan forward!

Join us for the 2021 Predictions Panel Discussion

DATE: December 16, 2020

3:00 PM – 4:15 (New York/Toronto):

12:00 PM – 1:15 PM (Los Angeles)

8:00 PM – 9:15 PM (London)

Bring your questions!

Stick around for another hour: Holiday Season Virtual Happy Hour with some fun prizes – BYOB :o)