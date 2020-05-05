What was once considered a luxury – the ability to work from home – is now a necessity in today’s unprecedented time. The mass migration to remote work due to the coronavirus pandemic has placed extraordinary pressures on companies and their IT support teams to enable personal device use, while still maintaining security and compliance for the corporate network. To aid with this sudden, overwhelming transition, RapidFire Tools®, a Kaseya company and leading provider of business-building IT technologies, launched the Network Detective Work from Home (WFH) solution. Network Detective WFH features a self-service portal to empower employees who are working off home computers to initiate a network and security scan to be analyzed and documented by their companies’ IT support team before they connect to the corporate network.

“Many businesses were not prepared for the sudden shift of resources from offices to employee homes when the coronavirus hit, and that left many organizations vulnerable to data breaches and internal threats,” said Michael Mittel, president and GM, RapidFire Tools. “We created Network Detective WFH to address this very issue by delivering high-value, self-service assessments that safely allow employees to work from home using their personal devices. With the help of Network Detective WFH, business owners can have peace of mind knowing that the integrity of their IT infrastructure remains in place, and also save money and reduce IT workload by allowing employees to use home computers and networks.”

