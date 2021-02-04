Rahi announced the launch of its new end-to-end global Platform as a Service (PaaS) called Elevate Subscription Services (ESS) by Rahi. The service will deliver elastic subscription-based technology frameworks that cover Networking, Security, A/V Collaborations, and Managed Services.

ESS by Rahi is currently the only PaaS model available on the market that brings products, solutions, installation, and managed services together in a single offering. Typically, vendors offer the ability to purchase products in a subscription-based model, but the customer requires a three-year commitment. With its single year elastic scale up or down model, ESS by Rahi is a true subscription model. Rahi estimates that the adoption of PaaS models will improve IT efficiencies by 25% and save on average, 30% each fiscal year.

The Global pandemic has allowed Rahi to understand what will be demanded by organizations in the future and how the critical infrastructure of organizations will need to be supported.

Tarun Raisoni, CEO of Rahi, says, “Consuming IT Infrastructure in a Subscription Services Model is the new normal. Enterprise Campus has been left behind in the Cloud era. Our ESS by Rahi model will bring key technologies such as Collaboration, Zero Trust, Wifi 6, Intent-based Networks in a true subscription-based Scale Up or Scale Down Model. Enabling Enterprise and Campus Infrastructure through a Subscription Model provides businesses with the needed agility to transition quickly into scaling their enterprise environment.”

ESS by Rahi is a collaboration with a select number of highly secure and globally known brands that form part of the Rahi’s extensive vendor-neutral partner landscape. This offers customers the vendor-neutral flexibility and reliability that they desire.

Collaboration partners include:

Networking Hardware and Software: Cisco, Meraki, Juniper, Mist, HPE

Security: Juniper, Palo Alto, Cisco

Collaboration Hardware: Logitech, Crestron, Samsung, DTEN, Solos, Bose, Shure

Collaboration Software: Zoom, Webex, Microsoft, Google

The ESS by Rahi service model has been designed to provide a quick way to deliver flexibility, agility, and scalability. Importantly for organizations, the need for upfront investment, considering various leasing options from multiple vendors, has been removed. PaaS is typically known as the most complex aaS infrastructure for organizations to implement. Through their extensive industry experience, Rahi will streamline the setup, deployment, and managed services for organizations.

Key solutions of ESS by Rahi include:

Wireless & Wired Networks

Security including Zero Trust for the Enterprise or Campus

A/V Collaboration for Conference Rooms, Board Rooms

Connectivity, Power & Thermal Infrastructure

Services including Setup and Support for the duration of the subscription period

The ability to scale elastically up or down in capacity

Managed Support through experts and 24×7 NOC

www.rahisystems.com