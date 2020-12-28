Microsoft announced general availability for limitless analytics service, Azure Synapse, and unveiled public preview for Azure Purview, a new data governance solution. Through these solutions, organizations will have the ability to leverage the power of their data and analytics for better business insights while remaining unified, secure and compliant. As more Canadian companies realize the value of the cloud, they are also beginning to see the great potential data has to power customer service, innovation and efficiency.



Quorum Information Technologies Inc., a Calgary-based Microsoft Gold Partner specializing in software and services for automotive dealerships is leveraging Azure Synapse to drive innovation. They recently announced their plan to transition one of their most successful products, Q Analytics, to Azure Synapse in early 2021.

“Transitioning to Azure Synapse is the next logical step in increasing the value and scaling the adoption of our Q Analytics platform,” said Maury Marks, President and CEO, Quorum Information Technologies Inc. “Leveraging this solution will allow us to consolidate data from across dealerships, enabling us to provide better services for customers including improved analytics, elevated insights to inform operations and consolidated datasets for future AI projects.”

