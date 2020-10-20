Quobyte® Inc. , a leading developer of modern storage system software, announced details of its latest version of the Data Center File System, a deploy-anywhere, scale-out storage solution with new security features, a powerful new policy engine and simplicity of self-service to better enable low-latency and high-throughput workloads within a single system.

Quobyte is a software-based distributed file system that offers unlimited performance, unconditional simplicity and seamless integration into any technology stack. Quobyte helps enterprises build a reliable, scalable and flexible software storage infrastructure to help keep up with the exploding amount of corporate data to provide a competitive edge. Version 3.0 of the Quobyte Data Center File System builds on its previous successes to offer organizations additional features of multi-tenancy, 360 security and self-service.

Quobyte 3.0 is available now through the company’s channel of value-added resellers. These VARs, who are committed to providing their customers with a superior storage experience, help find the perfect infrastructure fit for their clients’ needs in order to maximize resources with minimal effort. Pricing is based on volume with unlimited capacity and unlimited clusters available. Discounts are available for academic institutions.

Quobyte is a single storage system that addresses many different performance profiles from the high-throughput, low-latency requirement of ML/AI to large block sequential, small block random or mixed general workloads. Quobyte supports the broadest set of access protocols and clients, such as S3, Linux, Hadoop, Windows and NFS for greater platform flexibility and more complete data ingest and preparation. Data is readily available at any stage all within a single global namespace and all managed through Quobyte’s intuitive management console.

“With Quobyte 3.0, we continue to build on our legacy and experience by enhancing features that fully support storage for generation scale-out,” said Bjorn Kolbeck, Quobyte CEO. “Developers, data scientists and site reliability engineers have embraced scale-out architectures. Users have become accustomed to using applications as though they are cloud native. We have answered those expectations and preferences with a new version of our distributed file system that addresses this paradigm shift while still providing the data protection and advanced security features that customers need.”

For more information, please visit https://www.quobyte.com/