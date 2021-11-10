QOS Networks announced its latest product iteration: AIOps. With the enhanced portfolio of predictive AIOps solutions, which keep digital products and services running 24/7, IT operations teams can focus on steering across-the-board digital transformation.

Enterprises rely on AIOps to prevent outages, provide visibility, reduce costs, and give their teams valuable time back to focus on their digital transformation; AIOps helps organizations take a giant step towards Autonomous IT Operations by transforming IT “noise” and manual tasks into insights and automated action. This addition is instrumental in growing QOS Networks’ service-oriented approach by providing customers with more AI tools that provide explanations to why the suggested updates and changes are being made, which holds true to QOS Networks service-driven approach. This offering is beyond a bot making decisions in silos, it provides context in the tools’ decision making process.

Key capabilities include:

● Event Correlation: QOS’ AIOps solutions aggregate, normalize and enrich data across fragmented tools for observability, monitoring, updates and topology. It then uses AI and machine learning (ML) to correlate that data into actionable insight. This helps IT Operations teams detect incidents as they form, in real-time, before they escalate into painful outages. AIOps also provides IT executives, service owners, and team managers with powerful analytics to track incident trends, KPIs and metrics to increase long-term operational efficiencies;

● Root Cause Analysis: QOS’ AIOps gives organizations the ability to quickly isolate the root cause of incidents and outages. This includes automatically identifying changes to infrastructure and applications that cause most outages and incidents today, as well as lower-level infrastructure problems. Instead of wasting hours or days on bridge calls trying to find the root cause of outages, IT Operations teams can now identify root causes in minutes and take action quickly;

● Level-0 Automation: QOS’ AIOps streamlines the incident response lifecycle with automatic incident triage, automatic bi-directional ticketing, automatic notifications and automatic war room creation. AIOps also connects to third-party runbook automation tools to run workflow automations that enable faster incident response and increase your team’s efficiency.

“Not only will this upgraded solution enhance our existing product suite, it will also reduce costs for enterprises and help IT teams drive better efficiencies,” said Frank Cittadino, CEO at QOS Networks. “End-users need a cohesive, seamless and reliable experience that serves their needs. By enhancing our AIOps within our product portfolio, we are giving IT and the Lines of Business the power to create seamless online user experiences with minimal outages for their customers who require premium service whether they are working from home, picking a fantasy football team, or shopping online. QOS Networks is committed to providing its customers with the highest quality of service, and this offering combined with AI and ML will allow our customers to better plan and preempt outages.”

Source: QOS Networks