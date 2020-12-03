QNAP Inc. announced the newly redesigned purchasing platform for QNAP Extended Warranty Service, allowing users a smooth and accessible way to buy extended warranty coverage for up to five years. Users can check the available warranty plans for their QNAP products here. In addition, Advanced Replacement Service (ARS) is also available from QNAP distributors/resellers for minimized downtime. It provides an advanced product replacement with expedited shipping for up to 5 years. With ARS, QNAP will ship you a replacement device within 48 hours before you send your device to us.

“QNAP is committed to providing excellent customer services, and our new Extended Warranty Service purchasing platform not only helps home or business users to purchase extended warranty coverage easily but also at a much lower cost,” said Siimon Tsai, Managing Director of QNAP USA.

Users can now register their QNAP products online and will automatically be eligible to purchase a warranty extension that stretches their coverage up to 5 years.

Source: QNAP