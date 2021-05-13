ProLion, a best–in–class active ransomware and data protection solution for any ONTAP storage, has announced that it is actively recruiting channel partners in the USA as it steps up its international expansion.

ProLion’s core solution –CryptoSpike –is a best–in–class security and data governance solution for the data center which eliminates system downtime and data loss risks within ONTAP environments. Today it provides data insights for 450+ customers across retail, finance, telco, healthcare and manufacturing.

Steve Arlin, VP Sales, UK, Americas & APAC, ProLion, stated: “As a 100% channel–driven company, ProLion sells its solutions exclusively through a highly selective network of value–added resellers and managed service providers that have an ONTAP storage focus and the technical skills necessary to deliver IT solutions for the modern data center to mid–size and enterprise organizations.”

The channel will be a major driver for the company’s growth as it expands across Europe and North America.The initiative comes as an increasing number of businesses are demanding ransomware solutions across a range of vertical markets, due to numerous data breaches and increasing security concerns.

Arlin continued: “We have some ambitious growth targets, and we are looking for channel partners that can help us drive this. ProLion is a highly desirable solution for companies that want to provide a simple, secure solution to preventing ransomware threats to cloud and on–premises applications and services. According to threat hunting and cyber–intelligence firm Group–IB the number of ransomware attacks grew by more than 150% in 2020. Its research also found that ransomware attacks not only grew in numbers but also in scale and sophistication –the average ransom demand increased by more than twofold and amounted to £120,000 ($170,000) in 2020.

“Our suite of solutions can seamlessly be built into any company’s wider IT security strategy, enabling data protection for end users, accelerating partner profitability, and providing our partners a predictable business environment, so we are confident this will have every success in the channel,” concluded Arlin.

