Here is a recap of our last ChannelNext event on Managed Services:

Jay McBain from Forrester did a 45-minute overview on where the MSP channel is headed as we roll out of this crisis. Jay backed it up with current research data. He also showed what opportunities are emerging and what will become marginalized. Click here to view

Shane Gibson announced a new book coming soon on why and how businesses will need to transform into a digital-first buyers’ world. It will outline what the new digital sales warrior will look like and the skills they will need to succeed (literally a recipe for sales reps to rebuild their skills and a check list for employers when hiring). Click here to view his presentation on Building a Powerful Virtual Sales System

Randal Wark from the Channel Partner Alliance was at it again helping MSPs to figure out how to best adapt to this change with “M.A.T.H.” If you want to know exactly what it means, then ask for access to the recorded workshop. It’s like a check-up for your business to help you figure out the best way forward to ensure your business is financially healthy and profitable. Click here to view

Anna Yu, a long time channel leader at Xerox, is now helping channel partners become better leaders that will immediately impact their growth. Regardless of how good of a leader you think you are, you need to check this out. We are currently working with Anna and other amazing experts to help some of the most successful MSPs to accelerate much faster through a Mastermind Peer-Group for top performers. Click here to view

Chris Herbert is the guy that you go to for help with your digital marketing. Everyone knows that they urgently need a digital strategy and playbook. This is not so easy to do. It may be smarter to outsource while learning through real-world practice to build out the expertise in-house. Click here to view

Erez Zevulunov is a very successful MSP and he likes to acquire other MSPs to build his business. He knows all about business valuation for an MSP and he showed what it takes to sell your MSP business for top dollar, even through a pandemic!

Michelle Warren is awesome when it comes to communications and these days communicating properly and effectively can be the difference between success and failure. Michelle outlines some realistic communications and tactics for getting through this on-going crisis and the new economic paradigm. Click here to view

Paolo Del Nibletto showed how MSPs can do some easy and cost-effective things to promote their company in their local community by simply leveraging news media. The vast majority of MSPs never leverage news media because they think they need to pay for advertising, but there is a way to get the brand exposure without costing a fortune.

This is just a sample of the content that we made available to our ChannelNEXT attendees. We also introduced a platform to help MSPs build and improve their technology stack and another platform that helps MSPs improve the outcome of their sales team. Both can impact the success of your MSP business tremendously.

