Our 3rd monthly ChannelNEXT Virtual event on Cyber Security is a wrap! The content was really outstanding thanks to the amazing line up of experts who had very deep knowledge of the topics and understanding of channel partners. Watch for more news highlights coming on e-ChannelNEWS.com with links to the recorded sessions. If cyber security matters to you, then you want to review the keynote by Gartner, Top MSSP/SCO panel discussion and 9 workshops! You will get some great ideas to help your cyber game!

The live virtual event experience was great and we did get some cool 😎👍👏 comments including our favourite “one of the best virtual events ever attended”. In starting a new tradition, we did a few treasure hunt games to win gift cards. One of the big winners was able to show both a mask and a flip phone! Attend it to experience this fun opportunity that quickly becomes competitive!

The Lions’ Den has become such an important platform for testing out your digital presentation skills. It’s not easy but it helps everyone to become better in the digital world. ALL sales people must master this digital skill! We always did the Lions’ Den at our live events to help vendors to better present in front of a live audience. Both skills are important to master. Every vendor gets just 3 minutes to pitch their message to everyone. Then the audience votes for their favourite in real time. We hand out a cool Virtual Sales Warrior award to the vendor with the most votes. It is competitive and educational but can also be a lot of fun! (FYI, we offer a service to help vendors and channel partners to perfect their 3-minute pitch. We can also help to improve your presentations. Ask us for details).

We tested a new feature at this event called the “Virtual Table Top” Expo. It took some effort to jump from Zoom over to this new platform, but once you got there, the experience was quite interesting. Still some things to work through, but the simple double tapping on tables to meet new vendors and coaches (in groups of 6) was seamless and performance was actually quite good. Noticed some attendees renamed one of the tables “hot tub” :o) More to come as we explore several virtual event platforms and customize for our needs.

As you probably know by now, we do this every month. Next live virtual event will be on July 22 for Everything Managed Services… learn more at www.channelnext.ca