Pondurance, a leader in Managed Detection and Response (MDR) services, announced the appointment of Lyndon Brown as the company’s Chief Strategy Officer. Brown joins Pondurance from FireEye Mandiant, where he served as Vice President of Business Development, focused on strategic growth initiatives. Brown arrived at FireEye through the acquisition of Verodin, a pioneer in security performance optimization, where he scaled global platform adoption as a member of the executive team. Brown brings a career focus in building high-growth cybersecurity technology companies to Pondurance’s management team, where he will be responsible for Product Management, Corporate Development, and driving cross-functional performance.

“The combination of Pondurance’s differentiated MDR platform, deep security expertise, and strong leadership made this a unique opportunity,” said Brown. “The global demand for MDR services is growing as disruptive threats like ransomware, tougher compliance mandates and fundamental technology shifts necessitate faster threat detection and integrated incident response to reduce corporate risk. Pondurance has an unmatched reputation in this market and a tremendous opportunity to lead this space.”

Brown’s appointment comes on the heels of a recently secured strategic funding round from private investment firm Newlight Partners LP, supporting the company’s growth in the rapidly expanding MDR market, driving R&D and innovation capabilities, and bolstering its leadership position in the fast growing MDR market.

Pondurance is a Managed Detection and Response (MDR) company protecting customers’ digital assets and technology resources by combining practical solutions, operational excellence, and security expertise. Pondurance’s dynamic group of experts, security operations center (SOC) facilities and expertise across digital forensics and incident response (DFIR), security assessments and compliance programs empower organizations across industry sectors to improve their security posture and mitigate cyber risks facing their employees and operations. By providing always-on,24×7 threat hunting and incident response services, Pondurance delivers immediate visibility and risk management gains. This frees time and resources customers need to focus decision-making on business and risk factors influencing how C-Level and IT leaders approach wider remote work, cloud and IoT adoption, IT modernization and other strategic imperatives.

