Platinum Equity has entered into an agreement to purchase Ingram Micro from HNA Technology Co., Ltd, a part of HNA Group, in a transaction valued at $7.2 billion. The sale is expected to be completed by the first half of 2021, subject to HNA Technology shareholder and customary regulatory approvals.

Here are some comments from their news release:

“Ingram Micro is an industry leader, one of the largest companies in the world and will be a cornerstone investment in our portfolio,” said Platinum Equity Chairman and CEO Tom Gores. “We have the resources and the experience to help the company pursue an aggressive agenda of growth and transformation.”

“We know Ingram Micro and the industry very well and have been investors in the technology and IT distribution and solutions sectors for more than a decade,” said Platinum Equity Partner Jacob Kotzubei, whose team has led multiple technology transactions, including Platinum Equity’s recent investment in Vertiv. “We have been pursuing this opportunity for a while and have been impressed by the company’s ability to thrive while continuing to navigate these fluid and challenging times. We will work closely with the Ingram Micro leadership team to sustain that momentum and build on the company’s success.”

Upon closing, Alain Monié will continue to lead Ingram Micro as Chief Executive Officer, and the company will continue to be headquartered in Irvine, California.

“Platinum’s sector expertise, global operating capabilities and financial resources make it the ideal partner,” said Mr. Monié. “Teaming with Platinum provides an opportunity to further strengthen our competitive advantage in the cloud, speed our digital transformation and accelerate the expansion of our solutions and services portfolio, particularly for high value markets. We will also be able to broaden our geographic reach even faster, while penetrating new industries and verticals. We will maintain a strong balance sheet and will gain additional flexibility and resources to execute on our long-term strategic objectives. HNA has been a good partner for Ingram Micro, enabling us to continue to innovate and expand our global businesses. We look forward to the opportunity to accelerate this trajectory with Platinum.”

“We are pleased to have reached an agreement that delivers a strong return on HNA’s investment while ensuring that Ingram Micro has a partner committed to investing in its future growth,” said President of HNA Group North America Wang Duan. “We wish Alain and his team well and are confident that Ingram Micro will continue to succeed in this exciting new phase of growth and development under Platinum’s ownership.”

“Ingram Micro’s scale, diverse customer and vendor relationships and track record for innovation, create the perfect platform for us to help accelerate growth, both organically and through additional M&A,” said Platinum Equity Managing Director Matthew Louie. “It also provides exciting opportunities in one of the fastest-growing sectors in technology as corporations continue to migrate to cloud or hybrid solutions.”