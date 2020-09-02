Ping Identity, the Intelligent Identity solution for the enterprise, announced the launch of its revamped Global Partner Program, which provides Ping Identity’s extensive network of global technology and channel partners with the tools, resources and technology to grow their business and ensure the success of their customers.

There is a booming demand for tailored identity and access management solutions as enterprises continue to expedite their digital transformation initiatives. In a predominantly remote work environment, today’s businesses require turnkey solutions to simplify migration across cloud, SaaS and on-premises data centers and address the realities of hybrid IT environments. Ping is refining its partner programs to better serve and address the challenges its community currently faces.

Ping Identity’s Channel Program has long enabled solution providers, resellers, managed service providers (MSPs) and global systems integrators (GSIs) to grow their business. Now, partners are able to receive additional benefits via a tiered program that recognizes organizations’ strengths and encourages growth via Ping investments. Partners can expect financial, sales, technical and marketing investments designed to provide positive business impact.

As part of the Channel Program, Ping Identity is launching Delivery Approved, a new program with four levels of earned designations that reward partners for making a significant investment of time and resources in building a sustainable Ping consulting practice. By earning a Delivery Approved designation, an organization can earn a formal identification as a preferred Ping Identity delivery partner and trusted advisor. It also provides partners with access to a Ping Identity partner delivery manager, technical enablement support and partner marketing resources. Ping Identity implementation partners can apply for the program by contacting deliveryapproved@pingidentity.com.

Additionally, Ping Identity has expanded its Strategic Alliance Program, enabling further collaboration with top-tier technology companies. The revamped program provides Ping’s customers with access to additional comprehensive, cross-application integrated IAM solutions as well as the opportunity to leverage existing infrastructure investments to provide greater security and convenience to their identity platform.

For more information on Ping Identity’s Global Partner Network, please visit: https://www.pingidentity.com/en/company/partners.html