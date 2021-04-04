Pidj.co announced a strategic partnership with IQ Wired Inc. to sell Pidj.co’s flagship messaging, marketing and customer engagement platform through IQ Wired’s nationwide network of independent technology sales agents.

Pidj.co business text messaging platform enables texting on existing landline, VoIP, or toll-free telephone numbers, allowing organizations of all sizes to connect with customers instantly via automated and two-way text messages on their mobile devices.

The new distribution agreement is the result of a long relationship between executives at both companies. Pidj.co CEO Erik Drumm and President Jeff Beck worked with IQ Wired CEO Darcee Nelan to sell hosted PBX services from their previous venture YipTel, which was acquired by Broadvoice in 2018.

“We worked with Erik and Jeff in the past to successfully introduce YipTel to our partners and their customers, and we’re excited to be partnering with them again to offer Pidj.co’s text messaging solution,” said Nelan “SMS for marketing and customer engagement is a must-have tool that can help nearly every business our agents serve today.”

Kelly Forsyth, Vice President of Sales at IQ Wired, agreed. “Text messaging is becoming the most effective way to communicate with your community and your customers,” she said. “In fact, our own company uses the Pidj.co business text messaging platform to communicate announcements internally.”

Pidj.co business text messaging platform is ideal for customer notifications, promotions and live interactions, such as:

Appointment Reminders

Delivery Tracking

Customer Surveys

Marketing Drip Campaigns

Sales Inquiries

Customer Support

“IQ Wired is among the best master agencies in the business,” said Drumm. “We’re delighted to partner with them again to capitalize on another emerging opportunity. Together, we can enable channel partners to meet their customers’ growing needs for a digital-first approach to sales and service.”

Based on their previous partnership, Pidj.co and IQ Wired also are philosophically and culturally aligned with a customer-first approach.

“We’re very familiar with the IQ Wired team and partners, and they know we will take care of our joint customers with a white-glove approach,” said Beck. “As a team, we’ll go the extra mile to manage the entire customer experience.”

Source:Pidj.co