Pidj.co, a nationwide provider of business texting services, announced its official launch and the availability of its flagship messaging, marketing and customer engagement platform, which enables businesses to use their existing business phone numbers to connect with customers instantly via automated and two-way text messages on their mobile devices.

Pidj.co is the latest venture for communications industry veterans and business partners Erik Drumm and Jeff Beck, who serve as CEO and President, respectively. The two entrepreneurs own multiple companies and are former owners of YipTel, a Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS) provider that sold to Broadvoice in 2018. While at YipTel, the executives added business texting technology from startup Pidj into their lineup and quickly saw the business potential for the new service.

The new company, Pidj.co, is announcing the immediate availability of its business text messaging platform, which gives businesses a way to reach customers where they live – on their mobile devices. “Texting is changing the way businesses interact with their customers,” said Drumm. “It gives companies the chance to create an instant and personal connection with customers for sales, delivery and support. That’s everything in our digital-first world.”

Pidj.co’s business text messaging platform is ideal for customer notifications, promotions and live interactions, such as:

Appointment Reminders

Delivery Tracking

Customer Surveys

Marketing Drip Campaigns

Sales Inquiries

Customer Support

“Texting is an integral part of successful business communication, customer service and marketing,” said Drumm. “Text messages get read – it’s as simple as that. Texts won’t be ignored, and the data on text messaging proves that out.”

Gartner research shows text messages have, on average, a 99% open rate and a 45% response rate — all of which are significantly higher than with traditional communications methods using voice calls, voice mail and email.

Pidj.co’s business text messaging platform enables texting on an existing landline, VoIP, or toll-free telephone numbers, allowing organizations of all sizes to communicate directly with their customers using an intuitive web-based portal.