PFU America, Inc., a Fujitsu company, announced the establishment of PFU Canada Inc. to have a company dedicated to serving the Canadian market for document imaging. In order to better meet the needs of the Canadian marketplace, Fujitsu Canada, Inc.’s document imaging scanner business in Canada will be transferred to PCI on July 1, 2020.

Mr. Masanori Shibusawa has been appointed the first President & CEO of the company. “Starting PCI on Canada Day is a great way to pay tribute to Canadians. It is an honor to lead the company as we cultivate and grow our business in Canada.”

PCI will concentrate on sales, distribution and maintenance of scanners plus diversify its offerings by venturing into the keyboard market.