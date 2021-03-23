Julian Lee recently interviewed Corey Munson of PC Matic to talk about cybersecurity and opportunities for MSPs and MSSPs. PC Matic recently released its second annual report analyzing trends between cybersecurity and employees who are working from home amidst the COVID-19 pandemic.

The report shows that one year later, nothing has changed for the better from a security standpoint. Findings indicate that many employers continue to rely on lax cybersecurity policies and those working from home remain at high-risk of falling victim to cybercrime.

Key findings from the report are as follows:

Nearly half of employers continue to fall short on providing remote workers with technical assistance. In 2020, 47% of respondents indicated they were not receiving technical assistance from their employer. In 2021, this number ticked up slightly to 49% of remote workers responding that they were not receiving technical assistance from their employer.

Six of every ten remote workers are using a personal device for work purposes. Nearly 62% of remote workers in both 2020 and 2021 indicated that their employer didn’t issue a device (computer, tablet, etc.) for work purposes, and instead required they use their personal devices.

Less than ten percent of respondents were provided an antivirus software solution for the personal device they use for work purposes. In 2020, 7% of respondents who use their personal devices for work purposes responded that their employer provided them with an antivirus solution. In 2021, 9% responded in the same manner.

As the conclusion of the report notes, there is an opportunity for MSPs and MSSPs to make small businesses safer:

Often in house IT Staff is not within the budget for a small business. For companies unable to provide their own continued IT support, managed service providers offer affordable solutions. Managed service providers range in size and expertise, many specializing in certain business types. Their services provide affordable opportunities for small businesses to secure remote workforces.

More information on the company may be found at www.pcmatic.com.