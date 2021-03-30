Pax8 announced a new partnership with LogMeIn, providing its industry-leading password management and single sign-on solution, LastPass, to managed service providers (MSPs) giving them visibility and control over every access point of their clients’ businesses. MSPs globally can now easily protect passwords and manage applications across all tenants from one secure portal.

“We are excited about the partnership with LogMeIn and to offer partners their award-winning password management solution, LastPass,” said Ryan Walsh, Chief Product Officer and Channel Chief at Pax8. “To secure the digital workplace from data breaches and cyber threats, Pax8 and LogMeIn are equipping partners with advanced password management and security solutions, enabling them to secure their clients end-to-end. Using these enhanced features of LastPass, MSPs can now manage their customers passwords and access applications from a single portal, increasing productivity and effectiveness.”

LastPass is an all-in-one solution for password management, single sign-on, and multi-factor authentication. Designed specifically for MSPs, the LastPass solution has one central admin console where partners can view, access, and manage customers, while securely protecting passwords and managing access to applications. Additionally, it provides the flexibility to add or remove seats as required.

Additional benefits of adding LastPass to your security stack include:

24/7 dark web monitoring

Cyberattack prevention

Strong password generation

Secured passwords and data

Multi-factor authentication

Access point management

PIN code storage

Time savings and convenience

“We are proud to be partnering with Pax8 to offer MSPs easier access to LastPass,” said Tiffany Dunn, Vice President, Channel Sales, North America, LogMeIn. “The Pax8 Platform and superior product support provides us with a global route to expand our reach and strengthen our channel business. We are seeing that many organizations have re-invigorated ‘cloud first’ strategies over the last year as they want to improve agility, productivity, and security so they can deal with whatever the world throws at them. To serve this, LogMeIn knows that by offering MSPs cloud-based products like LastPass, it is shaping the future of work for businesses worldwide. That empowers employees with the ability to work from anywhere, while providing their organizations with best of breed products that are interoperable with their other solutions.”

“LogMeIn recognizes that MSPs are on the front lines of enabling businesses and their employees to thrive in the new ‘work from anywhere’ environment,” added Harvey Grasty, Vice President, Business Development & Strategic Partnerships, LogMeIn. “Because LogMeIn is strategically aligned to supporting MSPs in this new normal, we’ll continue to deploy MSP-centric solutions and make them accessible through innovative partners like Pax8.”