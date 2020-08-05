Pax8 announced a new partnership with Liongard, a software company that provides a unified automation platform to managed services providers (MSPs). Through the partnership, Pax8 partners now have access to Liongard’s platform, which enables MSPs to automatically document, audit, and secure their customers’ systems from cloud and network to on-premise environments and beyond.

Liongard provides MSPs with immediate access to both historical and up-to-date, fresh configuration data—speeding up processes and issue resolution. The technology solution minimizes user error, builds trust with MSPs’ end users and allows IT service providers to efficiently manage systems at scale.

“Liongard and Pax8 share a similar goal of propelling our partners forward through innovative, intuitive technology that enables greater efficiency and profitability,” said Mark Sokol, Vice President of Marketing at Liongard. “We’re thrilled with this partnership and what it means for MSPs.”

Benefits of Liongard:

Trusted documentation that is a core part of the MSP stack

Has APIs into more than 30 vendors to keep all documentation up to date

Captures historical changes to help with troubleshooting

Saves MSPs hours of time per month so they can do more

Custom, actionable alerting system eliminates reactive responses so MSPs can stay ahead of issues

Data exportability features for robust reporting

Strong integration into Microsoft Office 365, Azure AD, and Azure

Offers integrations into AutoTask and Datto, Connectwise, Kaseya, BitDefender, StorageCraft, Veeam and Webroot.