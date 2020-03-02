Pax8 announced a new partnership with Bitdefender.

Here what Ryan Waslh, chief channel officer at Pax8 said: “Touted as the world’s best antivirus by security software testing, we are thrilled to offer our partners Bitdefender Cloud Security for MSPs and add-on products.” “As cyberattacks continue to rise, it is critical for partners to provide robust cloud security stacks to their clients. With the addition of Bitdefender’s cloud security solutions—custom-built for the MSP—partners can fully protect customers against ransomware, zero-day malware, fileless attacks, and other sophisticated threats with one agent, managed from a single console.”

Recently, Bitdefender was named a Leader in independent research and advisory firm Forrester’s “The Forrester Wave: Cloud Workload Security (CWS), Q4 2019” report.

Bitdefender won AV-Comparatives’ Product of the Year award last year for the fourth time, racking up more wins than any other firm in the past 10 years. The latest award comes after Bitdefender earned the maximum Advanced+ ratings in tests conducted throughout 2019 covering Malware Protection, Performance, Advanced Threat Protection, and other categories.

In addition to Bitdefender Cloud Security for MSPs, Pax8 partners can access and sell the company’s single agent solution with add-on products through their GravityZone MSP security platform, including Email security, Security for Exchange, Patch Management, Full Disk Encryption, Security for Virtual Servers, Advanced Threat Security, and Endpoint Detection Response. Through the Pax8 portal, partners can see and easily manage daily product usage that can also be automatically synced with their preferred PSA tool.

Jason Ederhardt vice president of Cloud and MSP at Bitdefender said that they are extremely excited about their partnership. They have a unique offering, that can help MSPs and their end-users implement a complete security posture with their add-ons, and one agent. Jason Ederhardt said as well that Pax8 has a unique way of looking at the industry, offering the ability to bring many solutions together for a complete, partner-ready offering. Their passion and commitment to their partners is why they are a perfect match. Together they will be able to expand their reach into the partner community and security posture across the industry.