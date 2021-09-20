Park Place Technologies, a global IT infrastructure services and solutions provider, announced the launch of its Uptime Partner Portal and Uptime Partner Program. These new channel offerings provide enterprise IT teams with a single source of truth to maximize daily operations and create a seamless experience for their partners by leveraging Park Place’s global service network.

The new Uptime Partner Portal is a global digital platform that offers enterprise channel partners several benefits. In tandem with the Uptime Partner Portal launch, Park Place is also implementing the Uptime Partner Program. It comprises three program tiers – Platinum, Gold and Authorized Partner – that include a variety of marketing and sales support resources, co-selling opportunities, training, access to program investment dollars, as well as a myriad of other features.

“Our main goal is to bring choices to the table for our partners, keep them profitable and make doing business easy through our global support network,” said Jeff McCullough, Global Vice President of Channel Sales. “This access allows our partners to maximize uptime, create cost efficiencies, enable greater infrastructure control and visibility, and enhance asset performance.”

Park Place Technologies simplifies the management of complex technology environments and drives Uptime for IT infrastructures worldwide. It is managed using a unique and fully-integrated approach called DMSO (Discover, Monitor, Support, Optimize) that works across the entire IT infrastructure, including cloud computing environments. This dynamic combination of integrated management streamlines operations and delivers the agility needed to support today’s complex business environments.

For more information, visit www.parkplacetechnologies.com.