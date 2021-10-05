Panzura has announced the Panzura Guarantee, a new complementary program to ensure peace-of-mind and ease, across every stage of the customer journey starting with buying and rollout, and throughout the lifetime of a Panzura implementation. It is designed to accelerate hybrid-cloud adoption so organizations can quickly and securely accrue the benefits of cloud-based data management using Panzura’s award-winning technology.

It is available to all customers, and through managed services providers (MSPs), looking to pivot their data, storage and backup infrastructure to Panzura. Specialized migration services and incentives are offered to customers who would like to transition to Panzura from alternative unified NAS offerings.

The Panzura Guarantee combines smart assessment and readiness services, a risk-free and simplified deployment path, and lifetime assistance to boost return on investment. The Panzura global file system makes it possible to use object storage like a globally available data center, creating a high-performance environment across the enterprise.

The Panzura Guarantee is backed by a rock-solid 30-day, no-risk speed-to-implementation promise for taking the Panzura global file system live. Complementary 24/7 support through Panzura Global Services, and a technical account manager, remain on tap throughout the life of the relationship starting on the first day. The guarantee includes an assurance that costs will not exceed initial estimates, and real-time project management offers clarity and counsel at each step.

“Enterprise organizations are looking to move fast toward digital transformation and they choose Panzura because they need a simple, secure solution to manage their data,” said Dan Waldschmidt, chief revenue officer at Panzura. “The Panzura Guarantee provides them with confidence to move to the cloud, knowing that a team of seasoned professionals is managing every detail of that process.”

The Panzura global file system is 70% cheaper to own and operate than legacy storage and other solutions. It provides unrivaled efficiency, stability and edge performance especially at scale. Immutable security delivers permanent, at-scale data resilience for the hybrid multi-cloud with the highest level of protection and recovery against ransomware and other threats.

“IT departments are under extraordinary pressure to prove the value of technology investments from day one. It’s an open-and-shut case when it comes to the competition because Panzura outperforms at every level, and that’s one of the main reasons we’ve created the Panzura Guarantee,” Waldschmidt said.

Visit panzura.com for more