Otava, a global leader in secure and compliant cloud solutions, has added Otava Cloud Backup for Microsoft 365. The new Software as a Service (SaaS) offering provides backup service powered by Veeam for users of Microsoft 365 online applications on top of Otava’s compliant cloud infrastructure. Following the recent introduction of Otava Cloud Connect and Otava Cloud Backup, Otava’s fully managed and self-managed backup solutions, Otava Cloud Backup for Microsoft 365 is yet another addition to the company’s comprehensive portfolio of Veeam-based cloud backup solutions.

According to a Veeam study conducted in August 2019, 74 percent of Microsoft 365 users have no protection strategy despite the fact that Microsoft 365 does not come with a comprehensive and long-term backup. Microsoft permanently deletes recycle bins after one month, SharePoint and OneDrive items after three months, and departed employee data after one month.

Otava Cloud Backup for Microsoft 365 is simple, intuitive data protection, offering backup coverage of the entire Microsoft suite for both active and archived files including SharePoint, OneDrive for Business, Exchange mailboxes, Teams, Tasks, Notes and Journals. The solution provides complete protection against accidental deletions, malware, security threats and retention policy gaps with no additional fees for bandwidth, storage or licensing.

Otava Cloud Backup for Microsoft 365 complements Otava’s suite of hybrid cloud solutions, backup, disaster recovery and security solutions, providing comprehensive protection and risk mitigation layered atop its cloud infrastructure. A 30-day free trial is available for new customers on all Otava backup services. Additional information is available at https://web.otava.com/ms-365-free-trial.