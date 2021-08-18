Otava announced it has acquired cloud services provider NewCloud Networks. The acquisition of NewCloud bolsters Otava’s solutions portfolio, adds a nationwide 10Gb network and adds to Otava’s geographic footprint for a total of eighteen cloud nodes available worldwide. The deal increases Otava’s employee count by approximately a third, and brings a growing base of enterprise and channel customers.



“NewCloud is a trusted provider and top industry partner for secure and compliant cloud-based business solutions,” said Brad Cheedle, CEO of Otava. “This is our third acquisition in less than four years, furthering our mission to consolidate best of breed cloud providers with a hyper focus on investing in the right people, tools, and processes to deliver exceptional experiences for our partners and customers. Our businesses are tightly aligned, and together we stand out as a world-class provider with the right people to ensure secure hybrid cloud is a reality for customers across the globe.”



As a result of the acquisition, Otava gains a robust product portfolio that includes security services, cloud backup, disaster recovery, remote desktop, production cloud, and a comprehensive managed security toolset. NewCloud has enabled an on-demand webstore making it easy for customers to purchase solutions online via a convenient storefront. In addition, the company provides Desktop as a Service (DaaS) solutions that ensure secure management of today’s distributed workforce environments.



“The ability to secure IT environments is one of the greatest challenges facing organizations today,” said Phil Shih, Managing Director at Industry Analyst firm Structure Research. “The combination of NewCloud, one of the top Veeam data protection partners, and Otava with its secure and compliant Gen3 Cloud Platform, is powerful in this space. Customers will benefit not only from an advanced hybrid cloud hosting solution, but also from the complementary, easy to integrate business continuity and security services that protect their businesses.”



NewCloud’s diverse, ultra-low latency network connects an additional ten cloud locations across the US and Europe, improving service availability and performance for all clients. The combined organization will now have points of presence in Denver, Phoenix, Dallas, Santa Barbara, Los Angeles, Cleveland, New York, Atlanta, Indianapolis, Ann Arbor, Flint, Las Vegas, Austin, Washington DC, as well as Frankfurt and Dusseldorf, Germany and Manchester, United Kingdom. Otava’s high-touch consultative service coupled with pre-configured architectures, all of which are available to order online, make the cloud journey simple, straightforward, and manageable.



“It is great when like-minded organizations like NewCloud and Otava come together,” said Sam V. Kumar, President and CEO of NewCloud Networks. “This is more than just a transaction for NewCloud. We trust Otava as a leader that is taking the right steps toward the future to provide businesses with the breadth of solutions and level of support that is unmatched in the industry.”



Source: Otava