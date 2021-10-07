Options Technology is a provider of IT infrastructure to global Capital Markets firms, supporting their operations and ecosystems.

Founded in 1993, the firm began life as a hedge fund technology services provider. Today, the company provides high-performance managed trading infrastructure and cloud-enabled managed services to over 200 firms globally, providing an agile, scalable platform in an Investment Bank grade Cybersecurity wrapper.

As Options continues to increase its client base across Canada, locating in Toronto provides a strong foothold for the company to develop and deepen its support for clients across regional Canadian markets.

To manage Toronto operations, Robert Strawbridge was appointed as the Options’ VP Head of Canada late last year, bringing with him over a decade of experience working with numerous foreign exchange technologies and e-Trading platforms.

During our interview with ECN, he shares the top technology trends Canadian financial institutions should keep in mind as we enter the new normal.

