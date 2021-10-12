OpenText announced two new MDR offerings designed to meet the unique requirements of small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) and managed service providers (MSPs). The addition of Webroot MDR powered by Blackpoint Cyber and OpenText MDR Service to the OpenText Security & Protection Cloud provides SMBs and MSPs of all sizes and industries a choice of MDR that fits their business needs, IT environments, and compliance requirements.

These MDR offerings proactively monitor and help mitigate attack vectors across users, networks, devices and data by leveraging contextual insights provided by Webroot Endpoint Protection. In addition, OpenText’s award-winning BrightCloud Threat intelligence platform incorporates knowledge gathered from 285 million sensors and a 10-year threat intelligence history using real-time, multi-point threat detection to detect emerging and targeted attacks, such as ransomware. Each offering is coupled with 24x7x365 proactive monitoring and response capabilities staffed by experts in security infrastructure remediation response to ensure SMBs and MSPs are protected against an evolving threat landscape.

“Small and medium businesses are increasingly targets for bad actors looking to extract valuable data or ransomware payments from their victims,” said Prentiss Donohue, EVP SMB Sales, OpenText. “With limited in-house security expertise and IT operational management costs on the rise, our MDR offerings deliver a scalable, integrated approach to reducing risk that streamlines delivery for MSPs and gives SMBs access to the sophisticated security infrastructure needed to build and strengthen their cyber resiliency.”

OpenText MDR Service pairs best-in-breed technologies in regulated and compliance-centric customer environments with security personnel that understand threat actors’ tactics, techniques, and procedures to realize faster identification and remediation of risks.

Webroot MDR powered by Blackpoint Cyber is based on Blackpoint’s proprietary incident response solution and security operations center (SOC) and enabled through capabilities such as network visualization, insider threat monitoring, and traffic analysis for lateral movement detection. It offers high-performance, robust security for the greater SMB and MSP community with a turnkey, easy-to-implement cybersecurity and compliance solution.

“Webroot MDR powered by Blackpoint is a cost-effective approach that executes effective offensive and defensive tactics while catering to the specific risk and security needs of our customers, ultimately empowering true cyber resiliency,” said John Hart, EntrepreNERD and IT Consultant, Nerds On Site. “As organizations continue to require predictive analytics and real-time threat response, we dually remain committed to providing proactive threat intelligence and threat hunting in the most streamlined method for our SMBs and MSPs”

These offerings are currently available for North American customers and will be available in additional regions later this year.

Source: OpenText