OpenText announced that it has acquired XMedius, a provider of secure information exchange and unified communication solutions. XMedius brings decades of experience and patented technologies to transform secure and collaborative communication, enabling organizations to move more workloads to the cloud and unlock the information advantage.

“With more than 50,000 installations worldwide, the acquisition of XMedius further strengthens OpenText’s leadership in secure information exchange, unified communications and digital fax,” said Mark J. Barrenechea, OpenText CEO & CTO. “We welcome XMedius’s customers, strong partner network and employees to OpenText. The acquisition reaffirms our commitment to Montréal, already a strategic hub for our analytics and AI development teams. Together, we will bring leading cloud and hybrid solutions to enterprises and small to mid-sized businesses.”