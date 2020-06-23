Here is a new research from VMware Canada that found the majority of Canadians weren’t equipped to work from home full-time. Canadian employees want greater control over their digital experience – and the quick pivot to work from home during COVID-19 only made this need more apparent.

Key findings for Canadians currently working from home include:

· Four in 10 (42 per cent) do not have applications on their phone for their three most important tasks in a given work week outside of email

· Nearly seven in 10 (67 per cent) need more than one password to get through a working week

· Four in 10 (42 per cent) say some of the tools they need to do their job are not easy to access remotely

· Over half (56 per cent) of Canada’s remote workers want more freedom to choose the technology they can use for their job

· Sixty-six per cent want to be able to access all the applications they need to do their job remotely from one central location

· Nearly seven in 10 (69 per cent) think their organization should place significantly or slightly more



. importance on ensuring employees have the best technology do to their jobs

The New Remote Worker – Key Findings at a Glance:

· Nearly half (49 per cent) of Canadians surveyed say they had never worked from home prior to COVID-19

· Six in 10 (62 per cent) do not think employees should be expected to work full-time in an office as the pandemic has shown remote work is possible

· Nearly six in 10 (57 per cent) say the absence of a commute has given them more time and energy for their job. However, seven in 10 (70 per cent) miss meeting their colleagues in person

· The new remote worker cohort was also more likely to report difficulty accessing all the applications, programs, tools (29 per cent) and files (25 per cent) they needed to work more than those who had prior experience working from home