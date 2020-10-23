Orasi is a DevSecOps innovator enabling the acceleration, security and adoption of software applications through automation. Working with world-class partners, Orasi provides solutions and services that offer full lifecycle support and integration to ensure confident delivery of transformative applications.

OrasiLabs is an AWS cloud-native, comprehensive learning lab to train and collaborate with groups of any size, in any location, with minimal manual effort. It enables companies to deliver the highest quality content without wasting time configuring complex training environments. Employees achieve maximum knowledge retention and rapidly apply what they learn.

Julian Lee recently interviewed David Hand, VP of Orasi and here are some of his comments:

From a partner program standpoint, what sets Orasi apart from other companies/offerings?

– Since inception, Orasi has had a true, value-add reseller model aimed at compiling the best, most complimentary, software development lifecycle technologies available and delivering them to customers worldwide.

– As Orasi is a DevSecOps innovator enabling the acceleration, security and adoption of software applications through automation, we provide full sales cycle solutions (which mean pre-sales, sales, implementation and support) for our partner solutions.



What’s Orasi’s partner strategy and why is the channel important? Ideal partners?

– Orasi helps companies get software to market faster with better quality, security and adoption by providing world-class services and innovative partnerships: the channel is a key element to Orasi’s growth strategy.

– Innovative technology companies with software development lifecycle related offerings are ideal complements to our DevSecOps solutions. What are the details of your channel program?

– Orasi has always looked for the most progressive software development tools and technologies to add to our partner program, mutual growth benefits and, of course, ways to best serve our global enterprise customer base.

– OrasiLabs is a newer Orasi solution. We’re ramping up quickly with partners that help meet the increased demand for virtual, on-line training and eLearning labs in areas like technology, content, sales and services.

Is Orasi focused on any specific industries or regions for partnerships?

– Orasi is focusing on growth in North America, although our customers are global.

– Orasi’s innovative DevSecOps solutions are applicable to every industry/vertical.