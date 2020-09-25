Observe.AI, a leader in Contact Center AI, announced a $54 million Series B financing led by Menlo Ventures, with participation from Next47 Ventures, and NGP Capital. The funding will allow Observe.AI to continue its momentum by helping the world’s top brands accurately transcribe and analyze every call while providing deeper visibility into customer service operations. With the funding, Observe.AI will expand its go-to market programs, and will continue to invest in R&D to add new capabilities in the areas of real-time coaching, omnichannel support, and interaction analytics. The Series B financing brings the company’s total funding to $88 million, including $80 million in the last 12 months, showcasing strong investor confidence in Observe.AI and the importance of enhancing voice customer experiences.

Traditionally, contact centers analyze just 1-2% of calls by manually listening to them and are left with little time and resources to coach agents or celebrate top performance. Observe.AI leverages AI to automatically surface opportunities that improve the customer experience and better support frontline agents. With Observe.AI, businesses streamline their quality assurance workflows while uncovering unmet customer needs and compliance gaps.

For more information, visit www.observe.ai.