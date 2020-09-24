Nutanix, a leader in enterprise cloud computing, announced Elevate, a global partner program designed to re-define the partner engagement journey. Built on an already-robust partner program, Elevate will bring together Nutanix’s global partner ecosystem – Value Added Resellers (VARs) and Value Added Distributors (VADs); Service Providers (SPs) and Telcos; Hyperscalers; Independent Software, Hardware, and Platform Vendors; Global System Integrators; and Services Delivery Partners – under one integrated architecture to deliver simplification, profitability, and an accelerated multi-product, multicloud roadmap towards partners’ business transformation.

Elevate simplifies engagement for Nutanix’s entire partner ecosystem using a consistent set of tools, resources, and marketing platforms provided in the new Nutanix Partner Portal – making it easier for partners to outline their path to success. Further enhancements include a new Performance+ Deal Registration designed to increase incentive potential and opportunity protection. This consistency of experience and support also extends to program nomenclature – bringing together all partner organizations under a single Elevate program brand and badging structure.

To start, the Elevate Partner Program will roll-out benefits for the channel community with further program expansion reaching additional partner organizations in the year ahead. These upcoming Elevate Partner Program elements will include updated competencies and solution validation options for Alliance partners, flexible pricing models and simplified billing for Service Providers, and robust offer development resources for Service Delivery partners.

The Elevate program for channel differs from traditional partner programs by providing a unique emphasis on partner capabilities and competencies to sell and support the Nutanix portfolio, rather than revenue targets. The new program represents a significant double-digit increase in investment by Nutanix into the channel and will provide the following benefits:

Simplicity: One program architecture for all partners to deliver software sales and consultative services based on Nutanix technology. The refreshed Nutanix Partner Portal will provide greater access to information and insights across the partner ecosystem through custom-branded marketing materials, training tools, and personalized insights allowing for more effective data-driven decisions.

Protection: The new Performance+ Deal Registration Program brings greater alignment between partner and Nutanix sellers to deliver increased discounts, more predictable deal margins, enhanced opportunity protection, and attractive incentives for driving net-new business in today’s highly competitive market.

Transformation: Elevate focuses on delivering benefits to the partners who invest in expanding their Nutanix skill sets through certifications that demonstrate specific competencies and outlines a clear roadmap on how partners can develop their desired areas of expertise.

Profit: Elevate brings a new level of profitability, including front end margins, new mechanisms to help deliver margin-rich services, richer rebate levels for bringing new business, and a new rebate that rewards Elevate Cloud Champion partners for selling across the entire Nutanix portfolio.

Experience: Elevate will include a grandfather policy to ensure there are no interruptions to existing incentives from the previous Channel Charter program. Additionally, Nutanix has launched the new Americas Partner Support Center (PSC) – a team of dedicated channel sales, system engineers, and marketing resources – who will deliver an enhanced partner experience and will be available to usher the partner community through the transition along with ongoing presales support.

For more information about Elevate and how to join the Nutanix partner program, visit:

https://www.nutanix.com/partners