Nuspire, a leading managed security services provider (MSSP), announced that it has launched the Nuspire Threat Modeling Tool (TMT) that helps organizations prioritize threats and mitigation efforts based on industry specific intelligence.

Typical threat modeling takes 6-8 weeks and can be complex, but the Nuspire TMT helps identify who, why and how enemies attack organizations in less than 48 hours once an organization’s data is collected. Data is aggregated and inputted into Nuspire proprietary tool to help build a client’s report and make informed recommendations to better understand the enemy’s tactics and techniques. The TMT helps clients protect and detect before an adversary can do harm.

Nuspire’s approach to threat modeling combines powerful threat intelligence sources that provide data to clients based on industry, threat groups, Tactics, Techniques, and Procedures (TTPs) that are powered with Nuspire’s expert recommendations. The Nuspire TMT is one more step Nuspire is taking to revolutionize the cybersecurity experience for clients. To learn more about Nuspire’s TMT, visit www.nuspire.com.