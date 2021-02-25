Effective January 1st, 2021, New York-based Network Solutions & Technology (NST) has acquired the New Jersey-based Certus Technologies, providing NST a physical presence in New Jersey. This acquisition will give NST a total of four offices (Long Island, New York, New Jersey, and Tennessee) to deliver their top-rated IT services.

“I think one of the things that really attracted Certus to NST was the organization’s similar beliefs and values, in addition to the similar technology stack,” said Matt Brown, NST VP, in an interview about the merger. “We’re excited to have them aboard.”

Unlike many companies chasing mergers and acquisitions, NST isn’t in the business of acquiring smaller organizations whenever the opportunity presents itself. After seven acquisitions in two decades, the NST team has learned to look for companies with similar cultures and models, whose teams would complement their own, and whose clients would benefit from what they have to offer.

In short, this acquisition is a win-win for both organizations and their newly combined network of clients. NST is augmenting both their team and their client base as they further expand their service offering. Certus Technologies is gaining a new economy of scale without sacrificing its identity or culture in the process.

“We’re always going to look for somebody that fits our model and fits the technology we use,” says Matt. “Culture is extremely important, and we want to make sure that the two organizations are going to integrate and work well together.”

Founded in 2001 as a Long Island and New York City Technology Solution Provider, Network Solutions & Technology is a privately held, privately owned company that has proven a valued asset for small to midsize businesses. NST’s expertise in modern cloud technologies, security services, and regulatory compliance provides a competitive advantage that extends across a myriad of industries, including healthcare, financial, manufacturing, and legal & professional services.

For more information about NST and their new reach as a result of the Certus merger, visit nst-li.com