Nintex, the global standard for process management and automation, announced new features and significant enhancements to its Nintex Workflow Cloud platform that make it easier and faster for IT, operations, business analysts, and process professionals to eliminate broken, highly manual, and paper-based processes with automation and digital transformation solutions that leverage clicks, not code.

This next generation of the Nintex Workflow Cloud features new object support and permission management for data sources to provide secure, easy-to-use ways to create sophisticated workflows with speed and ease, and new capabilities to create even more connectors using the powerful Nintex Xtensions framework. Also included are new SharePoint Online Start Events, 20 more SharePoint Connectors, and easy developer options to make it even simpler and quicker to integrate workflows across systems of record and content repositories.

Automating more with Nintex Workflow Cloud

Nintex Workflow Cloud is designed to grow with every organization as the business scales and adapts to planned or unexpected changes. Organizations who standardize on Nintex report achieving rapid digital transformation by effectively mapping processes, identifying areas for automation, and efficiently automating with the platform’s built-in tools for digital forms, mobile apps, workflow automation, robotic process automation, document automation, and eSignatures.

Notable new features, functionality and benefits provided by the Nintex Workflow Cloud include:

Object support, which creates more integrations for current and new workflows with different APIs and systems of record, including Microsoft 365, Google, Salesforce, and others. New advanced tagging capabilities for faster discovery of created processes. A complete suite of SharePoint capabilities including Start Events which allow workflows in Nintex Workflow Cloud to be triggered by actions in SharePoint Online, for example: creating a new item or document. An online process accelerator gallery, featuring hundreds of free downloadable templates to jumpstart automation in many areas like customer service, finance, legal, HR, IT, procurement, operations, sales & marketing. Templates include process maps, workflows, botflows, connectors, and tools.



