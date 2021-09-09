According to a recent research from Forrester, the RPA market will reach $2.9 billion this year.

But as more businesses turn to RPA, they need to think strategically about deploying bots — What problems are they trying to solve? What solutions are needed to do so? And how can bots play a role in that process?

Those questions are vital for businesses looking to deploy bots that bring real value to the bottom line instead of overblown hype. Interested in a story about businesses that can get the most out of RPA?

Nintex’s Vadim Tabakman, can explain how more organizations are finding value in RPA solutions and share best practices for deploying bots and other automation solutions.

