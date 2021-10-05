SaaS Alerts recently introduced an investment program for MSPs and announce a new funding round. Listen to our interview with CEO, Jim Lippie, to learn how SaaS Alerts plans to unify the monitoring and alerting of core business SaaS applications, including Microsoft Office 365, Google G Suite, Salesforce, Dropbox, box, Slack and others. The MSP-exclusive platform will centralize security notifications/alerts, discover abnormal user behavior and potential data loss/leakage risks, resolve gaps in management policies, and serve as a powerful sales tool by providing instant SaaS security assessments.

The SaaS Alerts MSP investment program is a channel first and allow partners to profit from its successful growth by becoming an investor and financially benefitting.

See www.saasalerts.com