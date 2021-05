The company launched a resource to help MSPs get the business support that they need on demand. It can be as simple as asking a questions to requesting more coaching. All the MSPs need to do is submit their question to mspofficehours@datto.com The question will be reviewed and directed to the appropriate person to answer.

