Last week (London, 17th December 2019) Netstar attended the Britain’s 50 Best Managed IT Companies Awards’ Reception for the second year running. The London based IT company was announced as a winner of the prestigious award placing them among the top IT Support companies in the UK.

The award recognizes the top 50 IT Companies in the UK for their outstanding achievement in running their businesses based on best practices.

Mit Patel, Managing Director at Netstar says “Being listed as one of the 50 Best Managed IT Companies in the UK for a second year running demonstrates our continued commitment to providing the highest quality service possible to our clients. We strive to continually refine our processes in order to achieve this.”

To achieve this award, the channel partner must have completed a two hundred question assessment in all areas of business practices. Each response is scored and benchmarked, with the companies with the highest 50 scores receiving the award.

The global business practice benchmarking program and awards are managed by TechnoPlanet and its news media division eChannelNEWS.com. To learn more about this award, please go to https://bestmanageditcompanies.com/uk/

Netstar is an IT Support company based in Central London. Providing fully managed IT Support and Technology Consulting services. Founded in 2002 the company has grown significantly, now supporting over 100 clients based in London and the South East. Netstar’s core mission is Helping People Succeed Through Technology.