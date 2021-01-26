Netrix, LLC, a leading, national provider of IT managed and professional services with a core focus on the Microsoft ecosystem, announced the acquisition of the Microsoft Consulting and Managed Services Business Unit of Prosum, Inc. The acquisition expands Netrix’s presence on the West Coast, deepens its IT managed services business, and strengthens its Microsoft services practice and partnership.

Based in Chicago, Netrix is a Gold-level partner to Microsoft and was recently recognized as an Elite 150 MSP by CRN, in addition to holding elite-level partnerships with other premier technology vendors across the IT ecosystem. Through both proprietary and managed solutions leveraging leading third-party tools, Netrix addresses the most mission-critical IT needs of small and midsized enterprise customers.

“Prosum’s Microsoft Consulting and Managed Services Business Unit brings a team of diverse and highly-skilled employees to Netrix, a powerful managed services capability with an attractive base of customers, and expands our Microsoft capabilities, while deepening our presence on the West Coast. Netrix and Prosum are committed to ensuring a seamless transition of Prosum’s customer and vendor relationships and its team of talented employees into Netrix as we embark upon this next phase of growth together” said Rob Dang, the CEO of Netrix. “This transaction, along with continued internal investment in our business, enhances Netrix’s position in the marketplace, and aligns with our core focus of providing differentiated Microsoft cloud, security, collaboration and managed services solutions.”

