NetFortris Inc., an international provider of managed cloud communications solutions and network services, announced that Shawn Berry, an 18-year veteran of IT and telecom channels sales, has been promoted to Vice President of Channel Sales, U.S.

In his new role, Berry will lead the NetFortris U.S. Channel Sales Team in delivering enterprise-class cloud-based unified communications as a service (UCaaS), contact center as a service (CCaaS) and software-defined widea area networking (SD-WAN)solutions to NetFortris partners and their clients.

Uniquely, Berry has held channel roles at service provider and partner organizations over nearly two decades in telecommunications. Berry joined NetFortris in February as Regional Vice President of Channel Sales, Central & Northeast. Previously, he was Senior Partner Development Manager at Telarus, a leading technology services distributor. Earlier in his career, he held positions as National Channel Manager at Net2Phone, Director of UC&C Strategic Solutions at Level 3 Communications and Senior Channel Manager – Midwest at Earthlink Internet.

“I’m honored to have been promoted to lead NetFortris’ U.S. Channel Sales Team,” said Berry. “I’m eager to arm our agents with the best UCaaS solution in the market today and work closely with our highly respected master agent community to serve their clients.”

In addition, NetFortris is officially announcing the launch of Comm-unity, the much-anticipated first joint UCaaS solution from NetFortris and Fonality, which the company acquired in 2017.

Comm-unity combines NetFortris’ 25+ years of carrier-class telephony engineering experience with Fonality’s pioneering UC development expertise to deliver the most agile and scalable enterprise-class UCaaS solution on the market.

NetFortris go-to-market strategy for Comm-unity is channel first; 97% of company sales are through indirect sales partners.

For more info, visit www.netfortris.com or contact Shawn directly at shawn.berry@netfortris.com