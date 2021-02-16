NetFortris announced that it has expanded its Managed Internet by NetFortris Solution to include 4G LTE wireless service as a primary connection, giving organizations the ability to turn up new connections quickly with unlimited data at a flat fixed rate.

Steven Horgan, Director of Product Management at NetFortris said that they are excited to roll out 4G LTE as a primary access option for their Managed Internet customers. Their clients have leveraged 4G LTE for backup and failover successfully for years. Now their fixed-rate pricing enables businesses to rely on wireless connections without unpredictable monthly costs, which solves many business challenges in delivering network access and resiliency.”

4G LTE is an attractive connectivity option for organizations that:

Need to turn up Internet services quickly

Have limited broadband options in their area

Require a temporary connection while waiting for a fiber build

Want a completely diverse connection for redundancy

Want to add a wireless option to SD-WAN for business continuity

Managed Internet by NetFortris provides businesses with fully managed primary Internet access and backup options, including cable, DSL, Fiber, Ethernet Over Copper, T1 and Bonded T1 and 4G LTE Wireless. Benefits include:

-Up/Down Circuit Monitoring & Alerting

-24/7/365 Support & Maintenance

-QoS Configuration & Application Handling

-Zero-Touch Provisioning

-Metered & Unlimited Data Plans

-Unified Billing Across Locations

Source: NetFortris