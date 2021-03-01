Netenrich, a Resolution Intelligence company, announced the expansion of its global channel ProsperIT Partner Program. The program makes it easy for Value Added Resellers (VARs), System Integrators (SIs), Managed Service Providers (MSPs) and Managed Security Service Providers (MSSPs), to drive digital transformation for themselves and their customers with less complexity and increased operational efficiencies and profitability.

The past year demonstrated that channel partners and enterprises alike must accelerate digital transformation. Properly transforming IT to deliver smart business outcomes starts with building next-level IT operations capabilities. For channel partners and mid-market enterprises, Netenrich solves their operational challenges by delivering innovative, enterprise-grade solutions to meet their exacting needs and budgets.

The ProsperIT program uniquely positions partners to grow their service offerings and competitive differentiation while increasing recurring, high margin revenues. Netenrich’s flagship solution, Resolution Intelligence, accelerates digital IT transformation by driving outcomes across IT operations, cybersecurity, networks, and hybrid/multi-cloud environments (AWS, Azure and Google).

New and current channel partners can enroll into the ProsperIT Partner Program and take advantage of enhanced sales training, marketing resources, and current promotions through a new partner portal.

“Netenrich removes the complexities around IT. We’re making it easy for channel partners to do business and sell services and solutions to their customers,” said Justin Crotty, Senior Vice President of Channels at Netenrich. “We’re making significant investments across the board and in our partners to help them accelerate and deliver exceptional value.”

The ProsperIT Program expands channel providers’ abilities to offer new and differentiated services rapidly. The range of Netenrich solutions and services provides the customization and flexibility to attract new business and upsell to current customers.

To learn more about Netenrich, visit www.netenrich.com

