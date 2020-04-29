NetApp announced that it acquired CloudJumper, as a result of the acquisition, the new NetApp Virtual Desktop Service (VDS) will solve the most challenging problems of virtual desktop services and application management, allowing customers to deploy, manage, monitor and optimize those environments as a total solution from a single company on the public cloud of their choice.

Anthony Lye, of NetApp’s Cloud Data Services business unit said that the ability to provide a consistent virtual desktop experience at scale while keeping data available and secure without sacrificing performance has always been important and is especially critical in today’s unprecedented environment. NetApp and CloudJumper provides a simplified management platform for delivering virtual desktop infrastructure, storage and data management across Microsoft Azure, AWS and Google Cloud with best in class virtual desktop management combined with best in class storage and data services.

CloudJumper gives customers a simple and secure path to the future by managing current environments – often on-premises or using older technologies such as Remote Desktop Services (RDS) – in addition to the environment the market is moving to – cloud hosted desktops using Windows Virtual Desktops (WVD). NetApp VDS provides CloudJumper’s customers highly resilient data storage with enterprise-class features including performance, high availability, global file caching, backup, compliance and essential capabilities to help move business operations to the cloud.

NetApp VDS will be available immediately on NetApp Cloud Central and integrated with Azure NetApp Files and Cloud Volumes. In addition, NetApp will add significant resources to the existing CloudJumper channel partner program enhancing the capabilities of MSP, VAR, SI and ISV partners to solve customer challenges and grow their businesses.