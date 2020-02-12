Chicago-based Nerdio, the definitive Microsoft Azure automation solution for managed service providers (MSPs) and IT Professionals, revealed that it has secured an $8 million Series A round led by MK Capital and backed by Nerdio’s own CEO and co-founder, Vadim Vladimirskiy, and CRO, Joseph Landes. This investment round drives Nerdio’s product development and support for Microsoft Azure offerings, including Windows Virtual Desktop, while expanding operations and supporting the company’s growing base of channel partners.

The funding round marks a significant point of growth for the Chicago-based startup. The move is a key investment in Nerdio’s mission of empowering MSPs to build successful cloud practices in Microsoft Azure. The round will be used to further support Nerdio’s international expansion, add new ecosystem partnerships, continue to reinforce their industry-leading support offerings and roll out additional products and functionality supporting Windows Virtual Desktop in new ways and for new audiences.

“Since joining Nerdio from Microsoft, it has been such a pleasure to meet thousands of channel partners who are incredibly excited to partner with Nerdio to build a cloud practice in Microsoft Azure,” said Landes. “There is no other company who provides the energy, time, guidance, and support needed to make the move to Azure as seamless as possible. 2019 was just a warm-up in the channel for what we have planned in 2020 and beyond.”

For more information about Nerdio, visit www.getnerdio.com.