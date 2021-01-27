Nerdio, the definitive Azure solution for MSPs, and go-to resource for knowledge on all things Azure and WVD, hosted its first ever NerdioCon from January 26-27.

They also announced a new solution designed specifically for MSPs. Nerdio Manager for MSP simplifies, automates and optimizes Windows Virtual Desktop (WVD) environments in Microsoft Azure, empowering MSPs to automatically provision a complete IT environment within an hour.

Nerdio Manager for MSP features a new centralized interface, allowing MSPs to easily manage every WVD environment in just a few clicks. The solution also simplifies Azure pricing with a wizard-driven cost estimator tool, enabling quick and accurate cost estimates for virtual desktop Azure environments. Nerdio Manager for MSP can deploy a new environment or be connected to an existing WVD deployment, and offers advanced auto-scaling that can save up to 75 percent off of Azure compute and storage costs.

“Nerdio Manager for MSP brings many of the popular features from our other solutions into one centralized platform for MSPs – something we think has the potential to be a game-changer for the channel,” explained Vadim Vladimirskiy, CEO, Nerdio. “With this product, we’re simplifying the management and deployment process of WVD in Azure, and giving MSPs clear line of sight into their existing customers, while providing them a host of tools to accurately price, deploy, and manage new clients.”

Migrating to the cloud is challenging, but it’s also become essential. With businesses worldwide rethinking their technology stack to adapt to the growing remote workforce, it begs the question of how the process can be made simpler. Nerdio Manager for MSP aims to streamline the process of deploying and managing IT environments, and minimizes the number of clicks needed to navigate between every Windows Virtual Desktop customer.

For more information, please visit www.getnerdio.com