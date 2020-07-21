To meet the rapidly increasing demand for SaaS solutions, NeoSystems, a provider of managed strategic back office services, and TIP Technologies, a leader in quality, compliance and shop floor execution software, will extend their partnership to manage and deliver TIP Technologies’ TIPQA and TIPSFE software solutions as Software as a Service (SaaS) offerings, all enabled by NeoSystems.Cloud. NeoSystems also will become a reseller of TIP Technologies’ quality management software.

NeoSystems will support TIP Technologies’ clients with its associated consulting, integration, implementation and managed security and IT services to deliver a comprehensive solution. With deep expertise, NeoSystems is able to integrate applications with enterprise resource planning (ERP) technologies such as Deltek Costpoint®. This collaboration will allow industry leaders to become more agile, while reducing IT complexity and security concerns.

“As SaaS solutions become increasingly important, we required a trusted partner who could successfully deliver this enhanced user experience and help expand our presence in the market with a new delivery model,” said Ron Dolan, president of TIP Technologies. “With several successful joint customer implementations already deployed, we have complete confidence that NeoSystems is able to deliver reliable, high performance solutions that are fully integrated.”

“We are seeing a huge demand from our client base for SaaS solutions, and have experienced a 300% increase in managed services sales in the first half of this year,” said Michael Tinsley, President and CEO of NeoSystems. “Together we can offer enterprises best-of-breed solutions via a secure FedRAMP Ready platform and provide ongoing managed services so clients are up and running quickly and continuously. Given today’s preference for a distributed workforce and extended partner network, fully integrated, best-in-breed SaaS solutions are a smart choice.”

Customers can expect to receive a cost-effective SaaS quality management solution that is customizable and easy to implement and scale, requires minimal IT support, and delivers a significant return on investment.

