The experts are debating why N-Able stock tumbled 12.6% on Tuesday. Last December, SolarWinds filed with the SEC to spin off N-Able. I am assuming that the spine off would allow N-Able software business to put some distance from the SolarWinds cyber security breach The company reported second quarter financial results of $260.8 million (an increase of 6%). About $85 million came from N-Able.

It’s early days to know where its headed, but there was an announcement of $225 million in cash to N-Able from private investors so it looks like the future is bright for N-Able in purple.

Most channel partners know and use N-Able’s RMM solutions. It looks like N-Able will be beefing up that presence in the channel and coming out with a few more surprises. I do not see this affecting the channel negatively. To the contrary, this looks like great news for the channel community.

N-Able was originally a Canadian company that was purchased by SolarWinds. It is unclear if the spin-off have anything to do with the SolarWinds breach, but it makes a case that putting everything under one roof may not be the best idea. We will see.